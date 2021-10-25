FSU Basketball lands another commitment; Bembry picks 'Noles

The Florida State men's basketball team picked up its fourth commitment of the 2022 class with the public announcement of guard Jeremiah Bembry on Monday afternoon.

Bembry is a 6-foot-6 left-handed combo guard, who visited the Seminoles this past weekend. He had offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, LSU and Seton Hall among others.

