FSU Basketball lands another commitment; Bembry picks 'Noles
The Florida State men's basketball team picked up its fourth commitment of the 2022 class with the public announcement of guard Jeremiah Bembry on Monday afternoon.
Bembry is a 6-foot-6 left-handed combo guard, who visited the Seminoles this past weekend. He had offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, LSU and Seton Hall among others.
***Don't miss our exclusive FSU Sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial***
Bembry, who is originally from New Jersey, plays for Executive Education Academy charter school in Allentown, Pa. He is an accomplished student who was also considering the likes of Columbia and Stanford before he ultimately decided to play for Leonard Hamilton.
Bembry is a three-star recruit, joining fellow Florida State commitments De'Ante Green, Cameron Corhen and Tom House.
After his commitment on Monday, Bembry told on3.com that, "Florida State has been my dream school ever since I touched a basketball."
------------------
Discuss this with fans on Warchant's Seminole Hoops message board