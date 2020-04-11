FSU basketball lands commitment from athletic 7-footer
In an interview with Warchant last week, Florida State basketball coach Leonard Hamilton said he planned to sign two or three more prospects to round out the class of 2020.
On Saturday, he took one big step toward hitting that goal.
North Carolina center Quincy Ballard, who has been picking up a number of big-time offers in recent weeks despite not being rated by the major recruiting services, committed to the Seminoles on Saturday.
The news was announced on Twitter by his mother.
One day before making his decision public, Ballard announced his final three schools would be Florida State, Maryland and Syracuse. He eliminated N.C. State and Cincinnati from his top five.
Florida State previously had commitments from five-star guard/forward Scottie Barnes and junior college sharp-shooter Sadaar Calhoun. The Seminoles also plan to add at least one more recruit following the early departures of forward Patrick Williams and guard Devin Vassell to the NBA.
Ballard, who is originally from New York, has apparently enjoyed a late growth spurt and now measures in at 7 feet tall and 246 pounds, according to social media posts by his mother.
FSU extended an official offer to Ballard last week.
Big Man Q just received an offer from Florida State University!!! Quincy Ballard pic.twitter.com/mvfE37mx7D— Regina Ballard (@Ginacballard) April 4, 2020
7’ Quincy Ballard of QEA has reeled in offers from Maryland, NC State, Cincinnati, and FSU since the Phenom HoopState Championship...#PhenomHoops @Coach_Rick57 @POBScout pic.twitter.com/uJ4Br6x9KL— Phenom Hoop Videos (@PhenomMixtapes) April 8, 2020