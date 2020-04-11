In an interview with Warchant last week, Florida State basketball coach Leonard Hamilton said he planned to sign two or three more prospects to round out the class of 2020.

On Saturday, he took one big step toward hitting that goal.

North Carolina center Quincy Ballard, who has been picking up a number of big-time offers in recent weeks despite not being rated by the major recruiting services, committed to the Seminoles on Saturday.

The news was announced on Twitter by his mother.