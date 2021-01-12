The Florida State men's basketball team already had one of the best recruiting classes in the country for 2021. And it just got a whole lot better.

Houston star guard Caleb Mills, who was the preseason AAC Player of the Year, is transferring to Florida State. He told Rivals.com that he plans to enroll immediately.

Mills played just four games this season due to an ankle injury and was averaging 9.5 points in 19 minutes per game when he announced last week that he would be leaving Kelvin Sampson's program.

"I am grateful to Coach Sampson, my coaches and teammates for the opportunities in Houston,” the North Carolina native said. “This decision allows me to play closer to home and is best for me and my family.”

