FSU Basketball lands star transfer Caleb Mills from Houston
The Florida State men's basketball team already had one of the best recruiting classes in the country for 2021. And it just got a whole lot better.
Houston star guard Caleb Mills, who was the preseason AAC Player of the Year, is transferring to Florida State. He told Rivals.com that he plans to enroll immediately.
Mills played just four games this season due to an ankle injury and was averaging 9.5 points in 19 minutes per game when he announced last week that he would be leaving Kelvin Sampson's program.
"I am grateful to Coach Sampson, my coaches and teammates for the opportunities in Houston,” the North Carolina native said. “This decision allows me to play closer to home and is best for me and my family.”
The Seminoles already had the third-best recruiting class in the nation, according to Rivals.
Mills is a 6-foot-3 guard who averaged 13.2 points per game last year for the Cougars, who were 23-8 in 2019-2020. Despite coming off the bench for all but seven games, he became the first freshman in 40 years to lead Houston in scoring.
Mills scored 20 or more points eight times a season ago, including a career-high 27 in a win at Tulsa (he scored the Cougars' first 19 points of the second half in the victory).
He was a 36-percent shooter from 3-point range, a 75.1 percent shooter from the free-throw line, and he was named to the All-AAC second team as a freshman.
The North Carolina native was a three-star recruit coming out of high school, according to Rivals and chose Houston over Marquette, Cincinnati, Wake Forest, Clemson, Georgia Tech and Florida State.
According to reports from various outlets, Mills was receiving interest from Kentucky, Texas and North Carolina among many others, but he has instead spurned them all to play for Leonard Hamilton's program.
He will have three years of eligibility at Florida State.
