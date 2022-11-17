Leonard Hamilton joked that someone is going to have him arrested for what had to happen in Monday night’s Florida State men’s basketball game.

The Seminoles entered their home game against Troy with only seven healthy scholarship players after center Naheem McLeod left the previous game with a foot injury.

With a few players in foul trouble and freshman Tom House providing less than five minutes of action, FSU had to resort to playing five players for 30-plus minutes in the 79-72 loss, which dropped the Seminoles to 0-3 for the first time in 22 years.

Considering Hamilton normally builds his team on depth, quick rotations and winning by committee, it’s fair to wonder the last time that happened in a game for the Seminoles.

“I’m not really sure we’ve done that in 15 years, five guys played 30 minutes,” Hamilton said. “That compromises our system, picking up (defensively) 94 feet, trying to score early (in the shot clock) and then moving the ball. Those are the challenges that we have to overcome.”

Things won’t get any easier from here for the Seminoles. They will look to avoid the program’s first 0-4 start since the 1959-60 season when the Florida Gators (2-1) head to Tallahassee for an 8 p.m. (ACC Network) game Friday night at the Tucker Civic Center.

A little less than a decade ago, Hamilton made a drastic switch from the slow-tempo, defensive-focused style of play to an uptempo, fire-on-all-cylinders attack to best utilize his depth and the program’s newfound recruiting improvements.

Defense remains a focus, but the change brought pushing the ball up court, a full-court press defense and shot attempts early in the shot clock to maximize opportunities.

Hamilton and his staff ideally want at least 230 passes in each game. The Seminoles’ limited depth of late has pushed this season’s passing numbers to as little as 65 in a half, Hamilton shared.

“You’re not moving the ball, moving the bodies enough for us to create those standing jump shots that are normally created with moving the ball and reading the defense’s mistakes,” Hamilton said.

The state of the Seminoles’ roster with so many players sidelined has Hamilton considering a few new drastic changes.

“We’ve got to be a little more patient. I’m gonna have to slow the game down a little bit, play a little more zone defense. That’s not really who we are, but we have to improvise now with not only the inexperience but the lack of depth…” Hamilton said. “The true test of your character is how you handle adversity. This is a time in which we should all be more focused, all be willing to make more of a sacrifice. We’ve got to be more efficient.”



