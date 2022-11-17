FSU basketball looks for long-awaited first win of season vs. Florida
Leonard Hamilton joked that someone is going to have him arrested for what had to happen in Monday night’s Florida State men’s basketball game.
The Seminoles entered their home game against Troy with only seven healthy scholarship players after center Naheem McLeod left the previous game with a foot injury.
With a few players in foul trouble and freshman Tom House providing less than five minutes of action, FSU had to resort to playing five players for 30-plus minutes in the 79-72 loss, which dropped the Seminoles to 0-3 for the first time in 22 years.
Considering Hamilton normally builds his team on depth, quick rotations and winning by committee, it’s fair to wonder the last time that happened in a game for the Seminoles.
“I’m not really sure we’ve done that in 15 years, five guys played 30 minutes,” Hamilton said. “That compromises our system, picking up (defensively) 94 feet, trying to score early (in the shot clock) and then moving the ball. Those are the challenges that we have to overcome.”
Things won’t get any easier from here for the Seminoles. They will look to avoid the program’s first 0-4 start since the 1959-60 season when the Florida Gators (2-1) head to Tallahassee for an 8 p.m. (ACC Network) game Friday night at the Tucker Civic Center.
A little less than a decade ago, Hamilton made a drastic switch from the slow-tempo, defensive-focused style of play to an uptempo, fire-on-all-cylinders attack to best utilize his depth and the program’s newfound recruiting improvements.
Defense remains a focus, but the change brought pushing the ball up court, a full-court press defense and shot attempts early in the shot clock to maximize opportunities.
Hamilton and his staff ideally want at least 230 passes in each game. The Seminoles’ limited depth of late has pushed this season’s passing numbers to as little as 65 in a half, Hamilton shared.
“You’re not moving the ball, moving the bodies enough for us to create those standing jump shots that are normally created with moving the ball and reading the defense’s mistakes,” Hamilton said.
The state of the Seminoles’ roster with so many players sidelined has Hamilton considering a few new drastic changes.
“We’ve got to be a little more patient. I’m gonna have to slow the game down a little bit, play a little more zone defense. That’s not really who we are, but we have to improvise now with not only the inexperience but the lack of depth…” Hamilton said. “The true test of your character is how you handle adversity. This is a time in which we should all be more focused, all be willing to make more of a sacrifice. We’ve got to be more efficient.”
Could FSU’s depth improve vs. UF?
One saving grace in the somewhat near future is that the Seminoles’ depth should at least marginally improve. While a few players like Jaylen Gainey are out for the season and Baba Miller’s NCAA suspension isn’t up until mid-January, FSU’s depth is expected to improve in the near future.
Maybe as soon as Friday night if freshman guard Chandler Jackson is able to return from his wrist injury or McLeod is able to play after missing just one game. Either would be significant simply from a stamina standpoint even if they’re still relatively raw.
“I’ll know a little bit more (Thursday) if we’re going to have any of those guys,” Hamilton said Thursday morning. “But if we do, they’re going to be bringing some physical energy, but not very much experience. So now we’ve got to make that adjustment as well because we’re still in that teaching mode with our first-year players…
“Hopefully when we get some of these guys back, they will be able to step in and give us not only some added depth, but hopefully they’ll be a little more efficient from watching the film and going through it, preparing themselves while they are in a learning situation as well.”
Scouting the Gators
Until last season, FSU had been in the middle of one of the more impressive winning streaks in the history of the FSU-UF basketball series.
The Gators’ 71-55 win last season in Gainesville snapped a seven-game FSU winning streak, tied for the longest in the history of the rivalry.
While the programs and some of the players have familiarity with each other, the coaches do not this year. The Gators are led by first-year head coach Todd Golden after Mike White left to take the same position at Georgia.
Golden was most recently the head coach at San Francisco – leading the Dons to their first NCAA Tournament in 24 years last season – and has prominent experience as an assistant coach at Auburn under Bruce Pearl from 2014-16.
“I’ve never met Todd before, at least I don’t remember. But he’s been very successful. He’s been in some great programs,” Hamilton said. “He has a lot of experience where he’s been in winning situations so you expect him to bring a wealth of knowledge. From what I understand, he’s an analytics guy. That’s the new wave in college athletics where you’re using a new method.”
The Gators are coming off their first loss of the season Monday night to Florida Atlantic, but will be a challenge for the Seminoles given their current available roster. That starts and ends with fifth-year forward Colin Castleton, a first-team preseason All-SEC selection who is averaging 25.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game this season.
Last year against the Seminoles, the Michigan transfer racked up 15 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks in the Gators’ win.
Given the fact that FSU may not have a true center for this year’s matchup if McLeod is unavailable, Castleton will be a tough test.
“They can sell out defensively because he’s one of the top shot-blockers in the country…” Hamilton said. “I think having an experienced guy like that who’s been around, he’s been in that program, he’s poised. He knows a lot of how to help those guys on the court, some of the new players they have who have transferred in. He’s become much more efficient offensively, he’s their go-to guy. He’s definitely an anchor there in the interior that you feel his presence. When you’re driving to the basket, you always have to be aware of him.”
