As expected, the Florida State men's basketball team is losing its leading scorer to the NBA Draft.

Sophomore guard Devin Vassell, who led the Seminoles this past season in scoring and rebounding, announced Monday morning that he is declaring early for the draft. The 6-foot-7 Georgia native averaged 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds this season in leading the Seminoles to a No. 4 national ranking.

Vassell has been projected by many analysts as a potential first-round pick, and possible lottery selection, in the 2020 NBA Draft. He announced his decision Monday on social media.

