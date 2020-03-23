FSU basketball losing star guard Devin Vassell to NBA Draft
As expected, the Florida State men's basketball team is losing its leading scorer to the NBA Draft.
Sophomore guard Devin Vassell, who led the Seminoles this past season in scoring and rebounding, announced Monday morning that he is declaring early for the draft. The 6-foot-7 Georgia native averaged 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds this season in leading the Seminoles to a No. 4 national ranking.
Vassell has been projected by many analysts as a potential first-round pick, and possible lottery selection, in the 2020 NBA Draft. He announced his decision Monday on social media.
Don't miss our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial
Blessed🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/aBHHntXm8R— Devin Vassell (@Yvngdevo) March 23, 2020
When he originally committed to Florida State, Vassell was a virtual unknown in recruiting circles. But he emerged as a key contributor as a freshman on FSU's 2018-19 team, which advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Vassell averaged 4.5 points and 1.5 rebounds that season.
He also was the Seminoles' top 3-point shooter, connecting on 41.5 percent of his shots from long range as a sophomore, and he ranked second on the team with 42 steals.
FSU already knew it was losing seniors Trent Forrest and Dominik Olejniczak to graduation. The Seminoles are believed to be waiting for a decision from freshman forward Patrick Williams, who also would be a likely first-round pick.
----
Discuss this story with fans on Warchant's Seminole Hoops message board.