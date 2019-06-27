This is not exactly new territory for Leonard Hamilton's staff.

Every few years it seems, the Florida State men’s basketball team goes through a summer like this one. Where it will incorporate a half-dozen or so new players into the program, and try to get the newcomers quickly acclimated to what it means to be a Seminole.

Coming next week, the FSU coaches will begin their second session of summer workouts, which consist of four hours a week of on-court work and four hours a week of strength and conditioning.

Associate head coach Stan Jones said he has liked what he's seen so far from the new faces, but he obviously understands it's still June. There's still a whole lot more for the freshmen and transfers to learn.

"You can tell [how they're meshing] by their personalities and how quickly they adapt to each other personally," Jones said.

He credited the Seminoles' group of walk-ons with helping establish a culture that is now completely identifiable as Florida State's.