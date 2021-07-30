FSU basketball offer makes big impression on two-sport star Tre Donaldson

That most recent offer -- from hometown FSU -- has made a very big impact on the Tallahassee product.

"To be one of the few kids to get an offer from Florida State Basketball, it made me feel really good," Donaldson said. "It was really big. Just knowing I'm good enough to play in the ACC from a top program -- it definitely meant a lot."

Last season as a junior point guard, Donaldson averaged 11 points, 3.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds and nearly two steals per game. He also led his team to the state final four.

The two-sport star said the interest from Florida State's basketball coaches has been getting stronger and stronger, and he particularly enjoys his chats with head coach Leonard Hamilton.

"I talked with every one of them when I got the offer -- Coach Ham, Coach [Steve] Smith, Coach C.Y. (Charlton Young). All of them," Donaldson said. "Coach Ham said, 'Why go anywhere else when you can be home?' It's cliché, but everyone says there's no place like home, and he was showing me and telling me through video how I fit into the program."

The 6-foot, 2-inch Donaldson said the Seminoles are recruiting him as a point guard.