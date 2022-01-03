FSU Basketball prepares for another road test at Wake Forest

Fresh off an exciting win on New Year's Day in the first game back from a half-month layoff, the Florida State men's basketball team will stay on the road to battle Wake Forest at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Seminoles look to make it two in a row away from Tallahassee after improving to 1-1 in ACC play and 7-4 overall with their 83-81 late triumph at N.C. State.

FSU will face a much-improved Demon Deacon team that's already on the verge of doubling its win total from last season.

And while the 2021-22 edition of FSU has it's fair share of newcomers, several are already showing they belong.

Sophomore Cam'Ron Fletcher, a transfer out of Kentucky, scored a career-high 14 points on 6 of 8 from the floor against NCSU, adding 6 rebounds and 3 steals, including the game-clinching swipe.

"He's only scratching the surface of what his potential could be," FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said. "To his credit, he's working really hard, learning the terminology, studying film, talking with the coaches and underclassman on a regular basis. Just trying to gain knowledge so that when he goes out on the court he's pretty efficient...I am very pleased with where he is."

