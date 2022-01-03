FSU Basketball prepares for another road test at Wake Forest
Fresh off an exciting win on New Year's Day in the first game back from a half-month layoff, the Florida State men's basketball team will stay on the road to battle Wake Forest at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Seminoles look to make it two in a row away from Tallahassee after improving to 1-1 in ACC play and 7-4 overall with their 83-81 late triumph at N.C. State.
FSU will face a much-improved Demon Deacon team that's already on the verge of doubling its win total from last season.
And while the 2021-22 edition of FSU has it's fair share of newcomers, several are already showing they belong.
Sophomore Cam'Ron Fletcher, a transfer out of Kentucky, scored a career-high 14 points on 6 of 8 from the floor against NCSU, adding 6 rebounds and 3 steals, including the game-clinching swipe.
"He's only scratching the surface of what his potential could be," FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said. "To his credit, he's working really hard, learning the terminology, studying film, talking with the coaches and underclassman on a regular basis. Just trying to gain knowledge so that when he goes out on the court he's pretty efficient...I am very pleased with where he is."
Another fresh face, guard Matthew Cleveland, took home ACC Freshman of the Week honors after earning his first double-double with 13 points and 10 boards in the win over N.C. State.
Both newcomers will look to help the 'Noles win their fifth straight game over Wake Forest (11-3, 1-2 ACC), a streak dating back to the 2017-18 season.
But Wake will come in looking like a different team from a season ago, when it finished 3-15 in ACC play. This year, Wake opened with a six-game win streak and walloped Virginia Tech, 80-61, in the conference opener.
For FSU, the stress of a COVID-19 layoff, particularly during the holiday season, was taxing to players mentally and physically, said Hamilton.
Hamilton added "it definitely hasn't helped with conditioning," while acknowledging every program currently faces the challenges the virus presents not only to scheduled games, but practice time and team activities.
FSU was able to navigate playing on short preparation over the weekend versus the Wolfpack, however. In a game that featured 14 lead changes, FSU shot just over 50 percent from the field and used a late run to kick off 2022 with a win.
Tuesday's tilt on Bally Sports at 7:00 p.m. will be the first of two meetings between FSU and the Demon Deacons this season. The two are also scheduled to play Saturday, Feb. 5.
Next up for FSU is a home date with Louisville on Saturday at 8 p.m., before a rivalry matchup with Miami next Tuesday.
