FSU Basketball races past Lipscomb, 97-60, to end three-game skid
The Florida State's men's basketball team got back on track in a big way Wednesday night, blowing out Lipscomb, 97-60, at home. FSU improved to 6-4 on the season after entering this week on a three-game losing streak.
Senior guard Anthony Polite set a new career high, scoring 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting, blowing past his previous high mark of 22 against Colorado.
"It just keeps giving me more and more confidence," Polite said. "I have to thank my teammates today. They just kept getting me the ball and told me to keep shooting."
"Now he's a lead guy and he's getting a good amount of attention," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. "So we have been encouraging him to shoot more, because that's his role now."
BOX SCORE: FSU 97, Lipscomb 60
Five players scored in double-figures as the Seminoles shot 54 percent from beyond the arc.
Hamilton said he was, "most proud of the way we maintained our intensity in the second half."
FSU raced out to a 16-3 run to start the second half and never looked back, outscoring Lipscomb 53-32 after halftime.
FSU returned home after a heartbreaking loss to South Carolina on Sunday, dropping a one-point contest late to the Gamecocks, 66-65.
Now back in the win column, FSU has just a few more out-of-conference games remaining before entering the heart of ACC play.
The Seminoles will have revenge on their mind against UCF when the two square off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in the Orange Bowl Classic. FSU fell to the Knights 86-74 at home last season.
Then, FSU takes on North Florida back at the Tucker Center on Dec. 21, before catapulting into ACC action the week after.
----------------------------------------------------------------
