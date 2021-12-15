FSU Basketball races past Lipscomb, 97-60, to end three-game skid

The Florida State's men's basketball team got back on track in a big way Wednesday night, blowing out Lipscomb, 97-60, at home. FSU improved to 6-4 on the season after entering this week on a three-game losing streak.

Senior guard Anthony Polite set a new career high, scoring 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting, blowing past his previous high mark of 22 against Colorado.

"It just keeps giving me more and more confidence," Polite said. "I have to thank my teammates today. They just kept getting me the ball and told me to keep shooting."

"Now he's a lead guy and he's getting a good amount of attention," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. "So we have been encouraging him to shoot more, because that's his role now."

*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU sports coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***