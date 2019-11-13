At any rate, the Florida State Seminoles are 1-1 after the odd start to the season -- featuring a road loss at Pittsburgh and a victory over then-No. 6 Florida in Gainesville - and will be back in Tallahassee on Friday night for their home opener against Western Carolina (7 p.m., ACCN Extra).

It might never have happened before. He's not sure.

Leonard Hamilton can't remember the last time one of his teams opened with two true road games.

Hamilton is hoping a game in the Tucker Center, that is not a conference game or a rivalry game against a top-10 opponent, will allow he and his coaches to develop a more FSU-like rotation.

"I think Trent (Forrest) is averaging 35 minutes per game," Hamilton said. "That's not healthy for us over the long haul. ... We definitely can't play Trent 35 minutes. We want very much to start figuring out our rotation and who we're playing."

The Seminoles play the Catamounts on Friday night, followed by home games against Chattanooga, Saint Francis and Chicago State.

That stretch is not only a chance for FSU to figure out a rotation as it moves closer to the brunt of the ACC schedule, but it's also an opportunity to stack some wins together against non-conference opponents. The Seminoles have won 39 straight home games against non-ACC opponents, dating back to a loss to Nebraska in the ACC-Big 10 Challenge four years ago.

Hamilton thinks his team won't have any trouble remaining focused for these upcoming games, even though they're against obviously lower-profile competition.

"I feel confident our guys will respond appropriately," Hamilton said. "I'm not worried about their focus. Our guys have responded. These guys are working their fannies off and trying to give back what we ask of them."

Not many players on Florida State's current roster have played big minutes in the past for the Seminoles. Only M.J. Walker, Trent Forrest and Devin Vassell have really been vital contributors during FSU's run of success in recent years.

So a lot of this is new for a majority of the Seminoles -- going from road ACC games to rivalry games to home games against heavy underdogs.

Said Vassell: "I feel like we have an example now in trying to say how Kentucky just lost (to Evansville). Just trying to tell them (the younger players) every game is important, not just the big games.

"Every game is important to us. Being able to tell them that and communicate with them is important for us."

Evans could make debut on Friday

Hamilton said that he expects backup guard Rayquan Evans (hamstring injury) to make his Seminole debut on Friday night against Western Carolina.

The junior college transfer, who stands at 6-4, 210 pounds, should give Florida State much-needed depth in the backcourt.

Barnes makes it official

According to multiple reports, five-star prospect Scottie Barnes signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday to attend Florida State. He's ranked the No. 9 prospect in the country by Rivals.

The university still hasn't officially announced the signings of Barnes or the two other prospects in the FSU Class of 2020 -- four-star junior college forward Sardaar Calhoun and four-star two-sport star forward Malachi Wideman.

