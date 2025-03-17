FSU basketball hires Michael Fly to its staff

Luke Loucks is turning to a familiar face to join Florida State's coaching staff.

Jacksonville University associate head coach Michael Fly has reportedly been added to FSU's staff, a source confirmed to the Osceola. His job title has not yet been announced by FSU.

Fly was thanked by a 2026 basketball prospect, Jacob Lanier, in a post on Twitter on Monday afternoon. Lanier thanked Loucks as well as "Coach Fly and the @FSUHoops staff for believing in me."

Loucks was a player at FSU when Fly was the video coordinator at FSU. Fly spent three years at FSU as a video coordinator, including during FSU's 2012 run to the Sweet 16.

After leaving FSU, Fly has spent about two decades in various roles. He graduated from Kentucky in 2004 and went on to work as an assistant coach at FGCU with Andy Enfield and Joe Dooley, and he was part of the Dunk City run to the Sweet 16 in 2013. Fly was FGCU's head coach from 2018-22, recording a 56-60 record but finishing with a 20-12 mark in 2021-22.

After a season as Director of Scouting and Analytics at Missouri under head coach Dennis Gates, Fly spent two seasons at Jacksonville.