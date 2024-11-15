FSU basketball's late charge comes up short vs. No. 20 Florida

It looked like we could be in for some Tucker Civic Center magic.

After the Florida State men's basketball team trailed rival Florida by double-digits for essentially the entire second half, the Seminoles made a late charge, cutting the deficit to four points with 2:21 left.

That stunning ending and an upset win was not to be, though. The 20th-ranked Gators (4-0) responded with a 10-0 run of their own to hold off the Seminoles (3-1) and escape with an 87-74 win.

The loss is FSU's fourth in a row to Florida. The Seminoles had won seven in a row in the rivalry before this current losing streak.

"I've got to give Florida credit because I think they showed they're a little further along than we are at the same stage this time of year," FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said. "They made us work for everything."

Looking back now, the game was effectively lost for the Seminoles in a first-half stretch where the Gators went on a 14-2 run over four minutes of game time to turn a 23-17 UF lead into a 37-19 lead.

The Seminoles cut that deficit to 13 points by halftime and to single-digits eight different times in the second half. However, they couldn't really the deficit to striking distance until the closing minutes, with Florida responding to each FSU attempt at a run impressively well.

Jamir Watkins led the way for the Seminoles with 19 points on 7 of 15 shooting with seven rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal. However, the normally consistent free-throw shooter managed to make just 5 of his 11 free throws, leaving points FSU could have badly used at the line. He also missed a significant stretch of the second half after picking up a pair of fouls well away from the basket in the opening minute of the second half.

Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr. led the way for the Gators with 25 points, largely aided by making four three-pointers.