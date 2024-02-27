Tuesday's Florida State-NC State men's basketball game was a battle in the closely-contested middle of the ACC standings.

They are two of the five teams that entered the day with either a 9-7 or 8-8 conference record.

Perhaps understanding of what a win could do for the Seminoles' spot in the standings, FSU's offense rose to the occasion in a big way against the Wolfpack.

FSU (15-13, 9-8 in ACC) shot 59.7% from the floor -- its best shooting percentage in ACC play -- to lead the way to a 90-83 win over NC State (17-11, 9-8) at the Tucker Civic Center.

It's FSU's sixth straight home win over NC State, which hasn't won at the Tuck since 2015.

In the win, FSU succeeded at what it failed to do over the weekend at Clemson by getting off to a fast start. The Seminoles led for nearly 17 minutes of the first half, shooting 58.1% from the floor over the opening 20 minutes to take a 41-33 lead into the locker room.

NC State rallied throughout the second half, cutting the deficit to four/five points five times and making it a two-point game once. Each time, though, the Seminoles responded. NC State never led over the final 32:55 and FSU led for 36:50 of the 40 minutes of game time.

Much of this was because of FSU's strong inside presence on the offensive end. 46 of FSU's points came in the paint and the Seminoles made 66.7% of their two-point shots. This helped counteract a strong NC State shooting performance from the perimeter, with the Wolfpack hitting 10 of 21 threes (47.6%).

NC State got 36 points from its bench, including a game-high 24 points from Jayden Taylor, but a traditional FSU bench effort denied the comeback bid. Eight different Seminoles had at least seven points and FSU had 36 bench points as well, led by 14 from Primo Spears -- who also tied his career high with six assists -- nine points from Chandler Jackson and seven from De'Ante Green.

However, it was Jamir Watkins who once again led the Seminoles in scoring, racking up 19 points for his 14th straight game in double figures.

Up Next

FSU hits the road for its final two road games of the regular season starting Saturday at Georgia Tech (noon) and then Tuesday at Pitt (9 p.m.) before closing out the regular season next Saturday, March 9 vs. Miami.

