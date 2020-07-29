Butler, an athletic 7-foot center, is ranked the No. 63 prospect in the country by Rivals. That means the Seminoles already have three of the top 65 players in the country in one class.

With two of the nation's top 50 prospects already committed, the Seminoles on Wednesday landed another blue-chip prospect -- four-star prospect John Butler of Greenville, S.C.

The Class of 2021 for the Florida State men's basketball team just keeps getting better and better. And it likely will end up being one of the most highly touted in school history.

"What really put me over to Florida State is just their track record -- what they've been doing with players similar to my play type," Butler told reporters after his announcement.

Butler gives FSU a high-quality big man in this class to go with a pair of elite scoring guards, Bryce McGowens and Matthew Cleveland. McGowens and Cleveland are both rated among the top 10 shooting guards in the country, and Butler is rated the nation's No. 11 center.

Butler is expected to fit in very nicely with FSU's wide-open offensive attack, as he is comfortable playing away from the basket and in the open floor. He chose Florida State over Alabama, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.

Under head coach Leonard Hamilton, the Seminoles are coming off one of the best seasons in school history, winning their first regular-season ACC championship and finishing the year with a No. 4 national ranking.

Rivals basketball recruiting analyst said FSU now boasts the No. 3 recruiting class in the country. Here's his scouting report on Butler:

"The 63rd best prospect in America that has a much better ceiling than most others found near him in the Rivals150, Butler is someone that offers a different skillset compared to what meets the eye. He is an agile footed prospect that can make shots facing the basket and to the perimeter, has great hands and touch around the basket and quality body control off his feet. Defensively, his value is in his changeability in guarding different positions and as a weakside shot blocker off the ball."