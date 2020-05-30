"I don't know how Skype got their brains beat out," Jones said with a chuckle Friday afternoon. "But Zoom has just kicked them to the curb in terms of these Jetsons telephone face conversations we have nowadays."

In the meantime, coaches like men's basketball associate head coach Stan Jones will continue to do what they've been doing: Trying to recruit and having staff and team meetings via Zoom.

There's no official word on when Florida State student-athletes will be allowed back on campus for voluntary workouts, but it's expected to happen in the next couple of weeks.

There are many negatives, of course, to not being able to talk to people face to face when you're a college basketball coach. At this time of year, the biggest negative, Jones said, is in the world of recruiting.



The Seminoles are still evaluating prospects, still building relationships, still trying to determine which players they're going to offer and which players they should recruit the heaviest in the upcoming classes.

So, they can Zoom. And they can watch film. But they can't have recruits on campus. They can't have recruits spending time in person with the current players.

"I think that's a bit of a negative right now," Jones said. "What (recruits and parents) are missing is when they get to come on the campus and see the chemistry our guys have with each other and the relationships they have with the coaching staff. And just the dynamics of Florida State."

Florida State, you might remember, is coming off the best regular season in program history. The Seminoles finished 26-5 overall and were ranked No. 4 in the nation when the season was abruptly canceled. They also won the first ACC regular-season title in school history.

Since then, they lost point guard Trent Forrest to graduation and underclassmen Devin Vassell and Patrick Williams to the NBA Draft.

But much of the nucleus of the 2019-'20 team returns, as well as some impressive incoming recruits -- most notably five-star forward Scottie Barnes, who is considered one of the top 10 high school seniors in the country.

Barnes, along with fellow signees Sardaar Calhoun and Quincy Ballard, took part in the team's most recent Zoom meeting.

As far as when the team will actually be able to meet in person -- as a group -- that seems to still be a ways away.

Jones said that when players are allowed back in the facility, he expects social-distancing guidelines to be like the ones the NBA is currently using.

That would mean one, maybe two, players on a single court for voluntary workouts.

"I understand they're going to have to pass a COVID test and come back with a negative," Jones said. "Since we weren't here in the spring, they'll have to clear their mandated postseason physicals through the health center on campus and the athletic training staff.

"Then they'll be allowed in the facility. I don't know what the parameters will be of how many people can be on the court at one time."

Jones said he spoke with a person from an NBA team who was getting information on the Seminoles' draft prospects, and that person told him only two players are allowed in the facility at a time. They're on opposite courts. And after every workout, the staff sanitizes the entire gym, including the rim if one of the players decided to dunk.

Jones doesn't know if FSU will be that detailed or not.

He doesn't even know when the coaches will be able to conduct offseason skill development with their players. He said he thinks some instruction might be permitted by the end of June or July, but "nothing is concrete yet."

So, like every other coaching staff in America, Florida State's coaches are just waiting to see what happens next.

Until then, Jones said, he has confidence the Seminoles' players will hold each other accountable to get in the best shape they can possibly get into at this time.

"One thing that's pretty unique about our group," he said, "is that we have a group text that we usually send the schedule out on. And they took it upon themselves to start doing conditioning challenges with one another. One guy would come up with a challenge and then send it on to the next guy.

"And I guess they didn't realize the coaches were on this same scheduling group text. They were just doing it on their own. That makes you feel good as a coach that they're taking that kind of internal leadership to continue to try to maximize each other's development and to stay together and challenge each other."

