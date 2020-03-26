Two weeks after the ACC and NCAA tournaments were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Forrest says he has made peace with how his senior season ended. And he will always take pride in all of the accomplishments he was a part of over his last four years -- including helping hang an ACC Championship banner in the Tucker Center earlier this month.

At the same time, not getting one more chance to reach the Final Four -- and to play for a national title -- causes an empty feeling that will take some time to fill.

"That was the only thing I was really down about," Forrest said on Wednesday during a conference call with local media. "Because I feel like this was the year we were going to be able to get there and win it all.

"That was basically the only incomplete part I felt."

The Seminoles finished the season ranked No. 4 in the country, with an overall record of 26-5 and a 16-4 mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference. They won the school's first-ever ACC regular-season championship, and they were awarded the conference tournament trophy as well, despite not playing a single game.