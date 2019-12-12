Trent Forrest has scored 905 points in his Florida State career. He has pulled down 464 rebounds, dished out 370 assists, collected 181 steals and been a part of 86 wins, three NCAA Tournaments, two Sweet 16s and one Elite Eight. And yet the number his family might be most proud of is 3.5. That's the number of years it's taken the Chipley, Fla., native to earn his bachelor's degree in sports management from Florida State. CYBER MONDAY EXTENDED ** Get 50% off a new Warchant subscription **

The Seminoles' senior guard will walk across the Tucker Center stage and accept his diploma on Friday night. It's the same building where he has he produced so many memorable moments since arriving in Tallahassee in 2016. The beautiful passes and breathtaking drives to the basket. The suffocating defense and dominating victories. Yet this moment might go down as the most special of them all for his parents, Barbara Lee and Lester Forrest. "(They're) very proud," Trent Forrest said. "Sometimes more proud of that than anything I do on the court. Because they stress to me that that's one thing that somebody will never be able to take from you is your education. So for my family, they're very proud of me graduating and all the academic awards I've received." Forrest, who has been on the All-ACC Academic Honor roll each of the last three years, was able to graduate ahead of schedule at FSU because he took college-level courses during his time at Chipley High School, where he graduated with a 4.3 GPA. Now, after graduating with a degree in sports management, he will enroll in the Florida State master's program in the same field, saying he wants to one day be a coach or NBA general manager.

Trent Forrest poses for graduation photos inside the Seminoles' practice facility. (Ira Schoffel/Warchant)