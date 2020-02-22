FSU basketball takes over in 2nd half, wins at N.C. State, 67-61
For about 20 minutes Saturday, it looked like the N.C. State men's basketball team might knock off its second top-10 opponent this week.
It took all of about five minutes into the second half for No. 8 Florida State to flip that script. The Seminoles rolled off a 14-5 run to start the second half, erasing a five-point halftime deficit, and then held on for a 67-61 victory in Raleigh, N.C.
With the win, Florida State improves to 23-4 and 13-3 in the ACC. N.C. State falls to 17-10 and 8-8.
Box Score: No. 8 FSU 67, N.C. State 61
N.C. State built a 32-27 lead in the first half by repeatedly attacking the Seminoles off the dribble and either getting to the rim for baskets or drawing fouls. But FSU coach Leonard Hamilton switched to a zone defense in the second half, and it had a dramatic impact.
N.C. State went through a lengthy offensive drought during the second half, which allowed FSU to build a 57-48 lead with just over eight minutes remaining.
Florida State expected a difficult test from the Wolfpack, who blew out No. 6 Duke on Wednesday on the same court. But the Seminoles controlled the entire second half.
Florida State was led offensively by four players with double-figures scoring -- Patrick Williams (12), M.J. Walker (12), Devin Vassell (11) and Trent Forrest (10). Forward Malik Osborne added nine points and 10 rebounds.
Next up for the Seminoles is a huge showdown with No. 11 Louisville on Monday in the Tucker Center. The Cardinals knocked off North Carolina on Saturday to improve to 23-5 and 14-3.
