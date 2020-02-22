For about 20 minutes Saturday, it looked like the N.C. State men's basketball team might knock off its second top-10 opponent this week.

It took all of about five minutes into the second half for No. 8 Florida State to flip that script. The Seminoles rolled off a 14-5 run to start the second half, erasing a five-point halftime deficit, and then held on for a 67-61 victory in Raleigh, N.C.

With the win, Florida State improves to 23-4 and 13-3 in the ACC. N.C. State falls to 17-10 and 8-8.

