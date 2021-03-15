Hamilton started laughing. He said his players were inside the restaurant at their Greensboro, N.C., hotel. He had just put his bag on the bus and was walking off when he failed to realize that the bus step, which usually is lowered for departure, was still at full height.

"I lost my balance, and then when I lost my balance I stepped on my left foot and hit the curb ... and bent my toe back and then I go tumbling down," Hamilton said. "Coach (Stan) Jones broke my fall. I sprained my ankle, sprained my wrist, fell on my arm.

"And while everyone else is in there enjoying the show, I'm out on the bus. In pain. Watching it by myself."

It was a pretty symbolic image of the Seminoles' stay in Greensboro, where they had another chance to win the 2021 ACC Championship but instead got tripped up.

They then flew to Indianapolis on Sunday night and took COVID-19 tests when they arrived at the hotel. Every result was negative, Hamilton said.

They took another round of tests Monday morning and were awaiting the results of the those before knowing whether they could have a shootaround or a film session as a team.

Until then, each member of the FSU basketball team has to be in his own room. The Seminoles have an entire floor of the hotel they're staying at, so they won't come into contact with anyone outside of the team.

"We're isolating," Hamilton said. "We're in quarantine. We're not doing anything, other than staying in our rooms until we meet all the specifications of the NCAA and all their protocols. So as of right now, today, everybody is locked into their rooms. ... We have our food brought to us, to our room."

Quite obviously, this is unlike any NCAA Tournament experience Hamilton has ever had. There is a chance he could be in that same hotel room for the next three weeks, depending on how well his team plays.

Either way, after missing out on the Big Dance a season ago because of the shutdown nationwide, he and his team are going to do everything the NCAA dictates.

"This is serious business," Hamilton said. "They have it well-organized. And we're dancing to the beat of the NCAA drum. Believe me, we're not going to miss a step. We're going to be dancing.

"When you're going through something for the first time, it's hard to get it exactly right. But this is well-thought-out. It could even be a little overkill, but I like them maybe being in the overkill mode. ... I do feel they're doing everything they possibly can to make this the safest experience for the student-athletes and everybody concerned. And they need big-time kudos for coming up with the plan."

The Seminoles (16-6) are a No. 4 seed in the East bracket and will play UNC-Greensboro (21-8) on Saturday at 12:45 p.m. in Indianapolis.

