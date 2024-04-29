There's going to be another defection from one of the veterans on the Florida State men's basketball team.

Senior forward Cam'Ron Fletcher plans to leave the Seminoles and enter the transfer portal, Jon Rothstein reported Monday afternoon.

The St. Louis native spent the last three seasons at FSU after playing sparingly as a freshman at Kentucky in 2021. Each of his last two seasons ended prematurely due to leg injuries suffered in December.

Before his injury in the 2022-23 season, Fletcher was averaging 10.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

Before his season-ending injury last season, Fletcher averaged 6.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in seven games.

Fletcher is the eighth scholarship player to transfer out of the program this offseason, joining Primo Spears, Cam Corhen, Jalen Warley, Baba Miller, De'Ante Green, Tom House and Waka Mbatch. FSU is also losing three players this offseason who ran out of eligibility and Jamir Watkins is testing the NBA waters, leaving FSU now with 12 scholarship players to replace on next year's team.

FSU currently has three high-school commits in PG Daquan Davis, SF AJ Swinton and PF Christian Nitu, one junior-college signee in C Malique Ewin and one transfer commitment in PF Jerry Deng from Hampton.