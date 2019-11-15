FSU basketball survives scare from Western Carolina, 79-74
M.J. Walker scored 17 of his 18 points in the second half, freshman Patrick Williams scored a career-high 18 as well, and the Florida State Seminoles stormed back in the second half for a 79-74 win over Western Carolina on Friday night.
It was the 40th straight non-conference home win for the Seminoles. And it was far from easy.
Trailing by as many as 17 points in the first half to the hot-shooting Catamounts, the Seminoles cut the lead to seven at the break. Then after falling behind by double-digits again in the second half, they stormed back to finally take their first lead on a three-point play by Williams.
** Super Promo: Get 50% off the cost of a new subscription **
The freshman then hit another go-ahead shot in the final minute on a put-back. He then calmly knocked down both ends of a one-and-one with 21 seconds left to extend the lead to three.
Walker, who didn't hit a shot in the first half and had two fouls, kept Florida State in the game in the second half. His 17 points included three 3-pointers, including two on back-to-back possessions, to help keep the Seminoles within striking distance.
Then the defense took over.
Western Carolina got pretty much any shot it wanted over the first 30 minutes of the game, but down the stretch the Catamounts struggled to get any clean looks.
And the Seminoles were able to escape with yet another non-conference home win.
Florida State plays again on Wednesday night vs. visiting Chattanooga.