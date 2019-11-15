M.J. Walker scored 17 of his 18 points in the second half, freshman Patrick Williams scored a career-high 18 as well, and the Florida State Seminoles stormed back in the second half for a 79-74 win over Western Carolina on Friday night.

It was the 40th straight non-conference home win for the Seminoles. And it was far from easy.

Trailing by as many as 17 points in the first half to the hot-shooting Catamounts, the Seminoles cut the lead to seven at the break. Then after falling behind by double-digits again in the second half, they stormed back to finally take their first lead on a three-point play by Williams.

