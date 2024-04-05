The cold weather up in Boston could only stifle Florida State's potent bats for so long this weekend.

After the Seminoles found themselves in an early 3-0 hole at Boston College in their series opener Friday afternoon, the lineup exploded.

No. 14 FSU (25-4, 6-4 in ACC) plated 11 runs over the fourth through seventh innings, turning what was once a brief deficit into a comfortable 12-4 win over Boston College (16-12, 5-8) at Eddie Pellagrini Diamond in Brighton, Mass.

That FSU scoring streak started and saw the exclamation point put on it by home runs from junior left fielder Jaime Ferrer. Ferrer got FSU on the board with a leadoff solo home run in the fourth inning, his 10th of the season.

Two innings later, he smashed his 11th home run of the season, this one a mammoth three-run homer to left-center to make it 10-3 Seminoles in the sixth inning.

Between those bombs, Ferrer was the beneficiary of a bit of luck. With two outs and the bases loaded and FSU trailing 3-1 in the fifth inning, Ferrer bounced a ball back to BC pitcher Evan Moore. Moore had an easy throw to first for the third out but he airmailed it over the first baseman's head.

Instead of stranding the bases loaded, FSU plated two runs and tied the game on the error. Marco Dinges came up next and hit a two-run single to right to give the Seminoles their first lead of the afternoon.

FSU then plated five runs in the sixth inning behind five straight two-out baserunners. James Tibbs had a two-run single to left immediately before Ferrer's second homer of the afternoon which gave the Seminoles their distance.

Drew Faurot added one more run in the top of the ninth with a solo home run, his fourth of the season. That home run was also FSU's 56th of the season as a team, officially surpassing the 55 home runs last year's team hit in 55 games.

This offensive surge was a major help to sophomore starting pitcherJamie Arnold, who started the opening game of the weekend for the first time this season with usual Friday starter Cam Leiter sidelined for this week.

Arnold was a bit vulnerable early in his outing. After a 1-2-3 first inning, the leadoff batters got singles off the FSU pitcher in both the second and third innings. Arnold complicated matters in the third inning when he fielded a sacrifice bunt attempt cleanly but the throw to second to retire the lead runner was off target and into center field.

After another bunt to move both runners into scoring position, BC center fielder Cameron Leary gave the Eagles their early lead with a three-run homer to left-center.

From there, the sophomore lefty really buckled down. After the home run, he set down 13 of the final 16 batters he faced to allow just two earned runs over seven innings of work. While BC had five hits off Arnold, he limited the Eagles 2 of 9 hitting (.222) with runners on base.

He finished with nine strikeouts and only one walk, bringing his ratio this season to 69 strikeouts to 10 walks over 47.2 innings this season. He also lowered his ERA back below 1.00 after it briefly surpassed that number for the first time this season when he gave up the home run and improved his record to 6-0 on the season.

Noah Short allowed one run in the eighth inning and then Connor Hults pitched a perfect ninth inning to close out the win. The FSU pitching staff racked up 11 strikeouts in Friday's win over the Eagles compared to just two walks.

Up Next

Game two of the weekend series in Boston is set for Saturday at noon. FSU will throw Sunday starter Conner Whittaker (4-0, 5.03 ERA) against Boston College's John West (1-1, 4.66 ERA).