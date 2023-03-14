Via FSU sports information:

In front of a sold out crowd at Marita Hynes field, the sixth-ranked Florida State softball team (21-6) gave the No. 1 ranked Oklahoma Sooners (22-1) all it could handle in a 5-4 loss on Tuesday night.

After a scoreless first inning, the Sooners were able to plate a run in the second inning, but Makenna Reid came in and got a strikeout with runners on second and third to end the Sooners' threat.

Jahni Kerr entered the game as a pinch hitter for Krystina Hartley and hit her fifth home run of the year to left field to tie the game in the top of the third. .

The Sooners responded in the bottom of the third with back-to-back home runs, but Ali DuBois limited the damage to keep the Sooners' lead to two.

After Hallie Wacaser and Kalei Harding, Katie Dack hit a no-doubt, three-run home run off Oklahoma's Alex Storako to give the Seminoles a 4-3 lead to silence the home crowd.

Sterako entered Tuesday's matchup only allowing one earned run on 14 hits in 33.1 innings this season. The Seminoles were able to score four runs and tally five hits off Storako.

The Sooners regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth. The Seminoles threatened again in the top of the fifth, but they were unable to bring Josie Muffley home from second. The Seminoles were unable to get a hit in the final two innings and dropped their sixth game of the season.



