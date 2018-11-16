The surge begins this weekend, as FSU hosts four important official visitors and several unofficial visitors for Boston College weekend. Here is a complete breakdown of the expected visitor list and what the Seminoles will look to accomplish with each.

As the Florida State football team looks for some positive results on the field during the final two weeks of the regular season, the Seminoles also are looking to build some recruiting momentum for the Class of 2019 with some high-profile visitors.

The Skinny on Neal's recruitment/What to watch for on visit

This will be Neal's second visit this season for a game, and this time it will be an official visit, which is huge for the 'Noles. We are told that Alabama is still the favorite here, but it's not as much of a slam dunk as it once was. FSU made up ground by selling Neal on their vision of where the program can go with the right personnel, and Neal knows he would be a key piece of what could end up being a huge OL class. The Seminoles could sign as many as six offensive linemen in 2019.

Neal seemed to really enjoy his trip for an FSU game earlier this year and was a big fan of the way head coach Willie Taggart interacts with his team. From what we hear, he has developed a stronger bond with FSU offensive line coach Greg Frey and likes the way Frey coaches.

During this weekend's visit, which will wrap up on Sunday, we expect FSU to continue selling their vision for the program and also give Frey more time to build his rapport with Neal. Because the five-star lineman is so talented, he likely will play early no matter where he signs, so that's not necessarily unique to FSU. But the Seminoles will definitely sell that and the idea that he could be a huge part of the turnaround of a college football power.

Since this likely will be his final visit to Tallahassee before signing, the Seminoles will pull out all the stops to make another good impression. By the end of this visit, they should have a very good feel for whether they have a legitimate chance. We believe Alabama is still in the lead here, but the Seminoles are making progress. And one source close to his recruitment says FSU is a bigger player here than some might think.