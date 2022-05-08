FSU Beach Volleyball Advances to Semifinal Match

Gulf Shores, Ala. – The fifth-seed Florida State Seminoles (32-10) are headed to the semifinal match for the first time since 2018 after a comeback in the elimination bracket. Florida State was sent to the elimination bracket after a 3-1 loss to No. 1 USC. The Seminoles kept their season alive with a 3-1 win against sixth-seed LSU and a 3-0 sweep over fourth-seed LMU. Florida State will take on UCLA at 12:30 PM EST today for the chance to compete in the championship at 4:00 PM EST.

FSU 1, USC 3

The Seminoles started the day with a close loss to No. 1 USC. Madison Fitzpatrick and Alaina Chacon delivered USC's only match loss of the weekend on court two and defeated USC’s undefeated pair of Megan Kraft and Sammy Slater.

USC earned the first match on court three against Anna Long and Kate Privett. The Women of Troy defeated the pair 21-6, 21-10.

On court two, Fitzpatrick and Chacon earned the only match point for the Seminoles. The second-winningest pair in FSU history (53), defeated USC 21-19 in the first set and 21-18 in the second set. Fitzpatrick and Chacon came into the match determined and confident and the score most definitely reflected it.

USC earned their second match point on court four against Morgan Chacon and Jordan Polo. Both sets went into extra points, but the Women of Troy were able to edge out Chacon and Polo 21-19, 24-22.

The match ended on court one with a third set win by USC. Maddie Anderson and Brook Bauer forced the match to three sets after losing the first set 21-12 and winning the second 21-18. The Women of Troy sealed the match in the third set, 15-9.

On court five, Raelyn White and Caitlin Moon were about to go to three sets when the final horn sounded. The pair won the first set 21-19 and lost the second set 22-20. Florida State moved on to the elimination bracket against No. 6 LSU.

FSU 3, LSU 1

The Seminoles kept their tournament run alive with a 3-1 win over No. 6 LSU. Florida State was one point away on courts two and five from the match win when Alaina Chacon sent the ball into the sand, sealing the win for the Seminoles.

Morgan Chacon and Jordan Polo earned the first match point for the Seminoles on court four. The pair defeated the Tigers in two sets 21-16, 21-12. Chacon and Polo were untouchable, keeping the lead throughout both sets.

Maddie Anderson and Brook Bauer earned the second match point for Florida State almost immediately after Chacon and Polo. The pair made quick work of the Tigers, defeating them in two sets. Anderson and Bauer held LSU to 17 points in the first set and 10 points in the second set.

LSU earned their only match point on court three against Kate Privett and Anna Long. Privett and Long started the match off strong, defeating the Tigers 21-17. The second set went into extra points as the Tigers forced Privett and Long to three sets, winning 24-22. Privett and Long trailed the Tigers early in the second and could not respond to LSU’s offense. The Tigers won the match 15-10 in the final set.

Alaina Chacon and Madison Fitzpatrick were on fire today on court two. The pair defeated the Tigers in three sets after winning the first set 27-25 and losing the second 21-15. At this point, the match was down to courts two and five. Raelyn White and Caitlin Moon forced the Tigers to a third set after dropping the first set 21-16 and winning the second set 26-24. Both courts were at 14 points apiece when Alaina Chacon won the match for the Seminoles 15-9 with a big swing. White and Moon were up 14-10 when the final horn was blown.

FSU 3, LMU 0

Florida State capped off the day with another win over fourth-seed LMU. For this round, the structure changed a bit with courts two and four starting the match off and playing to completion followed by courts one, three and five playing to match decision.

Madison Fitzpatrick and Alaina Chacon were able to get the scoring started in the match with a two-set victory over the Lions 21-10, 21-16. The pair went 3-0 on the day and are second all-time in victories by a pair at FSU with 57. Chacon is tied for second all-time career dual match wins at FSU with 99. Fitzpatrick is close behind, tied seventh with 85 wins.

On court two, Morgan Chacon and Jordan Polo earned the second match point for the Seminoles. The pair defeated the Lions in two sets, holding them to 17 points in each set. Chacon and Polo are now 18-5 on the season.

Raelyn White and Caitlin Moon were finally able to finish a match today and earn the win for the Seminoles on court five. White and Moon also defeated the Lions in two sets, winning 21-19 in the first set and 21-14 in the second set. The first set was close, but the second was one-sided favoring the Seminoles. White and Moon were on fire, scoring point after point. The Lions were unable to respond, giving the Seminoles the win.

On court one, Maddie Anderson and Brook Bauer were about to force LMU to three sets after losing the first set 21-19 and being up in the second 19-17. Kate Privett and Anna Long were about to start the third set after winning the first 21-18 and losing the second 21-15.

Scoring Summary – FSU 1, USC 3

Tina Graudine/Hailey Harward (USC) def. Maddie Anderson/Brook Bauer (FS) 21-12, 18-21, 15-9Alaina Chacon/Madison Fitzpatrick (FS) def. Megan Kraft/Sammy Slater (USC) 21-19, 21-18Julia Scoles/Delaynie Maple (USC) def. Anna Long/Kate Privett (FS) 21-6, 21-10Nicole Nourse/Audrey Nourse (USC) def Morgan Chacon/Jordan Polo (FS) 21-19, 24-22Caitlin Moon/Raelyn White (FS) vs. Mollie Ebertin/Sunny Villapando (USC) 21-19, 20-22, UNF

Order of Finish: 3,2,4,1

Scoring Summary – FSU 3, LSU 1

Maddie Anderson/Brook Bauer (FS) def. Bella Bauman/Parker Bracken (LSU) 21-17, 21-10Alaina Chacon/Madison Fitzpatrick (FS) def. Kylie Deberg/Kelli Agnew (LSU) 27-25, 15-21, 15-9Holly Carlton/Reilly Allred (LSU) def. Anna Long/Kate Privett (FS) 17-21, 24-22, 15-10Morgan Chacon/Jordyn Polo (FS) def. Grace Seits/Ellie Shank (LSU) 21-16, 21-12Caitlin Moon/Raelyn White (FS) vs. Sierra Caffo/Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope 16-21, 26-24, 14-10 UNF

Order of Finish: 4,1,3,2

Scoring Summary – FSU 3, LMU 0

Megan Rice/Reka Oris Toth (LMU) vs. Maddie Anderson/Brook Bauer (FS) 21-19, 17-19, UNFAlaina Chacon/Madison Fitzpatrick (FS) def. Avery Poppinga/Marine Kinna (LMU) 21-10, 21-16Anna Long/Kate Privett (FS) vs. Valma Priihti/Macy Gordon (LMU) 21-18, 15-21, UNFMorgan Chacon/Jordan Polo (FS) def. Selina Marolf/Abbey Thorup (LMU) 21-17, 21-17Caitlin Moon/Raelyn White (FS) def. Isabelle Reffel/Jacinda Ramirez (LMU) 21-19, 21-14

Order of Finish: 2,4,5

Looking Forward

The Seminoles will take on UCLA on May 8th at 12:30 PM EST. Florida State has faced UCLA twice this season, resulting in two 3-2 wins for the Bruins. UCLA entered the tournament as the number three seed with a record of 31-7. The Bruins defeated 14th-seed Stetson in the first round 3-2, sixth-seed LSU 3-0, 10th-seed Georgia State 3-0 and lost to No. 1 USC 3-0 placing them in the elimination bracket. The match will be on ESPN 2.

