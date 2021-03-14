Parker Messick, FSU’s Friday night starting pitcher, was Sunday’s designated hitter and went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in the first inning, his first career at-bat. Catcher Mat Nelson, hitting in the cleanup spot for the first time this year, hit a three-run home run in the first inning that started the scoring for the Noles.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Florida State (6-6, 4-5 ACC) had a season-high 18 hits and tied a season high with 14 runs, beating No. 18 Virginia Tech (9-5, 5-4) 14-7 Sunday afternoon to clinch the series at English Field. The Seminoles hit four home runs and had eight extra base hits in the contest as Conor Grady improved to 2-1 on the season.

Shortstop Nander De Sedas (two-run shot in the fourth inning) and Robby Martin (grand slam in the ninth) hit their first home runs of the season.

Leadoff hitter Tyler Martin was 5-for-6 Sunday, with two doubles and four runs scored, all which were new career highs. It was FSU’s first five-hit game since Kyle Cavanaugh did it late in the 2018 season.

Freshman pitcher Wyatt Crowell started in left field and had a single in four at-bats with two runs scored. Junior college transfer Ryan Romano made his first career start, at second base.

De Sedas tied a career-high with three hits. Third baseman Logan Lacey and Vince Smith, who entered the game in the second inning when Reese Albert was injured in centerfield, each had two hits.

On the mound, Conor Grady allowed three runs in five innings, with four strikeouts. The FSU bullpen continuously worked out of difficult situations, with the Hokies getting the first two runners on base without scoring a run in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. The team’s traded four-spots in the ninth inning.

Florida State moves on to play No. 5 Florida in Tallahassee Tuesday at 7 p.m. The game will air nationally on ACC Network with Jason Benetti and Kyle Peterson on the call.

