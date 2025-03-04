FSU board approves ACC settlement, revised media-rights distribution deal

Fifteen months after the Florida State-ACC saga officially began in December of 2023, it ended this week. FSU's Board of Trustees unanimously voted to approve a settlement with the Atlantic Coast Conference on Tuesday afternoon that will bring its lawsuit to an end and keep the Seminoles in the conference under a revised media-rights distribution deal. The FSU BoT went into closed session for approximately 30 minutes after opening the meeting to discuss the terms of the settlement before agreeing to the deal. FSU general counsel Carolyn Egan shared a presentation before the vote, which said that the new media-rights distribution model will see 60% of the ACC's base media rights placed into a pool that will be distributed according to a five-year rolling model of television ratings and average viewership. Clemson, which also voted to agree to the settlement Tuesday afternoon, shared more specific details in its presentation. According to Clemson, it presents the opportunity for the most-heavily-viewed teams to earn as much as $120 million in additional revenue over the next six years compared the previous even-split model. Considering FSU is perennially atop the ACC in viewership and was even among the top few teams in 2024 despite a 2-10 record, this new model should be highly favorable for FSU and help make up a decent portion of the deficit it was previously facing relative to SEC and Big Ten teams.

"What you're going to see represents a large paradigm shift in revenue sharing and conference exit with media rights from the world that we lived in before..." Egan said during her presentation. "We have a very tight grip on what our brand is and what our viewership numbers are. We know that regardless, year over year, our viewership is steady for decades. People watch us. Maybe they love watch us, maybe they hate watch us, but they watch us." Additionally, success initiatives will remain in place going forward under the new agreement and schools that make the College Football Playoff will keep all of their participant shares instead of sharing with other conference teams ($4 million for a first-round appearance up to $20 million for an appearance in the national championship game). This means FSU could take an even larger portion of the ACC's revenue if it has football or men's basketball success over the next few seasons. Another uncertainty that has been resolved because of this settlement is setting in stone firm guidelines for how much it will cost for schools to leave the ACC before the Grant of Rights deal is up in 2036. Under the prior deal, it was uncertain if schools would be able to take their media rights with them even if they paid the conference exit fee. Sources confirmed to the Osceola that after the settlement, it'll cost $165 million for a school to leave the ACC with full media rights intact during the 2026 fiscal year, with that number scaling down by $18 million per year until it settles at $75 million in 2030-31. Considering the current Big Ten TV deal is up at the end of the 2029-30 academic year, the timing of the exit fee decreases aligns well so that FSU would be able to potentially enter the conference with a full television share in four years at the cost of $93 million to leave the ACC.