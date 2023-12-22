What has long been rumored and discussed is now official.

The Florida State Board of Trustees unanimously voted Friday morning to approve a lawsuit against the ACC and its "draconic" and "unenforceable" Grant of Rights agreement, which runs through 2036.

The lawsuit is being filed on seven counts including restraint of trade, unenforceable penalties, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and violation of public policy.

Outside counsel David Ashburn of Greenberg Traurig, LLP laid out the university's case and is expected to begin the legal filing process Friday at a Tallahassee circuit court. Due to the holidays, it's not expected to take further steps until after Christmas on Monday.

Per Ashburn's findings, the current total for withdrawal from the ACC between the ACC's $120 million exit fee and breach of the ACC Grant of Rights agreement would be $572 million. That's risen substantially from the absence of any exit fee until 2010 and was just over $52 million as recently as August of 2013.

With the August 15 deadline passed, the soonest that FSU could get out of the ACC would be July 1, 2025 if it notifies the ACC by August 15, 2024.

As part of FSU's legal filing, Ashburn stated they would be able to acquire legal documents that they otherwise haven't been able to acquire without traveling to the ACC's headquarters. This would mean that the fully executed ACC-ESPN Grant of Rights, which has not been in the public view, could become part of the court documents and could be available for review by the Board of Trustees after the Christmas holiday.