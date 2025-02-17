FSU building a lacrosse program with championship aspirations

The lacrosse athletes often use the football team's IPF for practice. (Photo by FSU athletics)

When Sara Tisdale accepted the job to become the head coach and launch the women’s lacrosse team at Florida State, she knew she was doing more than simply joining a new program. She was becoming part of a culture accustomed to excellence and championships, particularly in the realm of women’s athletics. Ten of the university’s 19 national championships have come from women’s athletics. Softball, soccer, golf as well as track and field have hoisted a national championship trophy. In addition to the 10 national titles, there have been 54 ACC championships won by women’s teams who’ve donned the garnet and gold. To say that the bar is set pretty high for Sara Tisdale is a bit of an understatement. However, creating an elite program from nothing is a familiar role for Tisdale. As she told The Osceola, building programs from the ground up isn’t just something she excels at, it’s where she thrives. “My entire career has ended up being a building process,” Tisdale stated. “So every stop I've had has been a new build. For me, this is my comfort zone, something I obviously think I’m pretty good at.” It’s worth noting that Florida State isn’t just easing its way into the world of women’s lacrosse either. The Seminoles are diving in, headfirst, to the ACC, which boasts an incredible 17 national championships and has appeared in 13 of the last 14 national title games. “The ACC is the most competitive women’s lacrosse conference in the country,” Tisdale said. “We’re going to be tested right away. The conference schedule is spread throughout the entire season, so there’s no waiting until the end of the year to see where we stand.” Despite the challenge, she welcomes the competition. “We want to test ourselves against the best programs in the country,” she said. This is exactly the mindset you want from the leader of your program. A leader who aims to face off against titans of the game in order to advance her team and develop her roster into one that will compete against anyone who sets foot onto the playing field.

Building a roster from scratch

(Photo by FSU athletics)

Before FSU can ascend to the pinnacle of college lacrosse, Tisdale must first build a team from scratch. Doing so starts with assembling the right mix of experienced transfers and talented freshmen to establish a culture. But beyond roster construction, early chemistry and skill development are crucial as the Seminoles prepare for their debut season. Currently, the team is holding practices inside Florida State’s indoor football practice facility, a temporary home while their lacrosse-only stadium is being developed. This facility gives the team access to a controlled environment where they can focus on fundamentals, conditioning and early strategy work without being affected by weather conditions. “We’re calling them our ambassadors,” Tisdale said. “They’re helping us get to know Florida State, and they’re setting the culture for the future.” FSU’s early practices emphasize individual skill development, strength and conditioning, and foundational team strategies. Players are working closely with Tisdale and her coaching staff to establish team identity and chemistry before the full roster arrives. Among the early arrivals is Gabby Cleveland, a veteran who has played at Oregon and Ohio State, bringing high-level experience and leadership to the young program. Sophomore Lexi Smalline, a transfer, has a full season of Division I experience at Eastern Michigan, making her another foundational piece. FSU has also added Loghan McNamara, Summer Harrell and Olivia Sprinkle. At the same time, Tisdale isn’t rushing to fill the roster with just any players. She’s looking for players who fit the culture and vision of the program. “We spoke to every recruit and their families about our values,” Tisdale said. “Excellence is a huge piece of this.” She understands that building a sustainable program requires both skill on the field and leadership in the locker room. That’s why she intentionally brought in experienced transfers to guide the freshmen. “We are only bringing in 14 freshmen for a reason,” Tisdale said. “We want them to learn from the older girls and eventually be ready to take over as leaders.”

Planning for a lacrosse-only stadium

Another major advantage for Tisdale and her program is that Florida State is one of a few schools in the country with a lacrosse-only stadium designed specifically for the women’s program. “One thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be a women’s lacrosse-only stadium, and we will be one of only two in the entire country,” Tisdale said. “That’s really special.” Tisdale even hinted that the facility will feature many unique elements that will give FSU a variety of “training advantages” that no other school possesses. “There’s going to be some features in there that nobody else in the country has that are going to allow our players to train regardless of weather, situation, or any other circumstances,” Tisdale said. This advanced stadium isn’t just about competition, it’s about creating an environment where players want to spend time and build chemistry.

Sharing love of lacrosse in the community

While FSU women’s lacrosse is still in its infancy, Tisdale is making it a priority to grow the sport in Tallahassee. “Lacrosse is not a big sport here in the city,” Tisdale said. “And so we really want to get out and both spread the game of lacrosse and also have people know who we are.” That means volunteering, coaching youth players, and immersing the team in the community. “You’ll see our players volunteering in the community, whether it be with a local animal shelter, reading to classrooms, or teaching the game of lacrosse,” Tisdale said. “We want young girls and boys to know who we are.” Tisdale also knows that FSU’s fan base is one of the most passionate in the country. “Just because lacrosse might be a new game to you doesn’t mean you won’t love it,” Tisdale said. “It’s fast-paced, has a shot clock, lots of scoring, and tough, gritty plays.”

Setting expectations high from the start

FSU lacrosse coach Sara Tisdale (Photo by FSU athletics)