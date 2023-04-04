After two tough weeks on the road, Florida State hoped that being in front of a home crowd against Jacksonville on Tuesday would be a catalyst for them.

That hope was dashed early on and the energy was sucked out of Dick Howser after a grand slam by Jacksonville's Chandler Howard allowed the Dolphins to jump out to an early 4-0 lead.

Florida State (12-16) was able to eat away at the deficit bit by bit throughout the game but Jacksonville (20-10) was able to hold off the Seminoles and hand them a 5-4 loss. The Seminoles had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning but were unable to complete the comeback. For FSU, this extends the already historic losing streak to 10 games.

"I don't know that the losses create an inability to overcome it," Head Coach Link Jarrett said postgame. "Make no mistake, when you have one special arm that's not in the equation, having to do some of the things we are having to do is in part because of him. I don't want this to be a reflection on what the guys are doing and how hard they are trying to play - there are things we have to do better. Overcoming that is a hurdle, and it stresses the rest of the pitching staff. It affects a lot until we settle into new roles. That has shockwaves through it more than the losses, to be honest with you. We got to fight through that and overcome it. We are going to have to mature, deal with it, and adapt."

Andrew Armstrong came on to relieve starting pitcher Ryan Denison in the first after the grand slam and threw a career-high 4.1 innings and six strikeouts to help stabilize the Seminoles.

Apart from the disastrous first inning, the Seminoles' pitching staff was able to control the Dolphins lineup. FSU pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts, all of them coming after the first frame.

"We thought we could work a start from the only fresh guy that we had," Jarrett said. "We didn't - then the lefties came in and were able to navigate it pretty well. That's a left-handed heavy lineup... they pitched great. Obviously the start really hurt.

Jaime Ferrer extended his hitting streak to 19 games, tying the longest streak by a Seminole in 10 years. Jordan Carrion had two RBIs, while DeAmez Ross and Ferrer contributed an RBI as well.

"He (Jaime) let's the ball travel and I think that gives him the capability, because he is so simplistic in his mechanics, it let's him has more depth in deciding what the pitch is," Jarrett said. "His strength is there - if you are not physically as strong as he is, that ball doesn't get through."

Jacksonville starter Dakota Stone threw 115 pitches against the Seminoles, only relinquishing the two runs on six hits in 6.2 innings.

"That lefty they had had a feel for the slider and the change," Jarrett said. "His issue had been keeping the ball in the zone which he did enough today. You see why he was one of their weekend guys for a while. That was a talented arm that had it going tonight."

Florida State's offense was able to get the lead-off man aboard multiple times throughout the evening, but the offense as a whole was too sporadic for the Seminoles to cash in on them. They left 12 runners on base by the end of the night.

Unfortunately for FSU, there is little time to regroup as Clemson comes into Tallahassee early on Thursday to face the Seminoles in a three-game series before Easter Sunday.