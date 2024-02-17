Florida State simply had no answer — or defense — for Jared McClain in the first half on Saturday.

McCain drilled seven 3-pointers in the first half and tied a Duke freshman record with 35 points as No. 9 Duke pulled away from Florida State 76-67 on Saturday.

"I think all of us who played basketball, we seem to have one of those nights where you can’t miss regardless of how you defend it," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. "I thought McCain had one of those nights. But that’s kind of the story of our season. There always seems to be one guy that always plagued us."

He recorded his seventh 20-point game, and his eight 3-pointers also set a Duke freshman record. McCain finished 12 of 20 from the floor and 8 of 11 from 3-point range, tying Zion Williamson's 35 points against Syracuse in 2019 as the most by a Duke freshman.

"Every single game I feel like I can come out and make every shot," McCain said. "It’s just the confidence I have in my work ethic. So when I saw the first one go in, I’m just going to keep shooting. Yeah, they happened to go in."

Jamir Watkins scored 15 points and finished in double figures for an 11th straight game for Florida State (13-12, 7-7 ACC), which has lost three straight games and five of their last six.

Jeremy Roach added 15 points as Duke (20-5, 11-3) won its fourth straight game. The Blue Devils now have 20 or more wins for a 27th straight season.

Kyle Filipowski had eight points and eight rebounds, helping Duke take a 36-27 rebounding edge.

The Seminoles have given up 10 or more 3-pointers in each of their last three games, all losses.