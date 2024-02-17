Florida State simply had no answer — or defense — for Jared McClain in the first half on Saturday.

McCain drilled seven 3-pointers in the first half and tied a Duke freshman record with 35 points as No. 9 Duke pulled away from Florida State 76-67 on Saturday.

He recorded his seventh 20-point game, and his eight 3-pointers also set a Duke freshman record. McCain finished 12 of 20 from the floor and 8 of 11 from 3-point range.

Jamir Watkins scored 15 points and finished in double figures for an 11th straight game for Florida State (13-12, 7-7 ACC), which has lost three straight games and five of their last six.

Jeremy Roach added 15 points as Duke (20-5, 11-3) won its fourth straight game. The Blue Devils now have 20 or more wins for a 27th straight season.

Kyle Filipowski had eight points and eight rebounds, helping Duke take a 36-27 rebounding edge.

The Seminoles have given up 10 or more 3-pointers in each of their last three games, all losses.