Florida State cornerback Jarrian Jones announced Friday afternoon he's declaring for the NFL Draft after four seasons at FSU and five in college football.

Before that, though, he'll be playing one more game as a Seminole in the Orange Bowl against No. 6 Georgia on Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

"Been a pleasure. Orange Bowl Next!" Jones captioned his tweet which included a graphic announcing his decision.