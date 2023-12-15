FSU CB Jarrian Jones will play in Orange Bowl before NFL Draft process
Florida State cornerback Jarrian Jones announced Friday afternoon he's declaring for the NFL Draft after four seasons at FSU and five in college football.
Before that, though, he'll be playing one more game as a Seminole in the Orange Bowl against No. 6 Georgia on Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
"Been a pleasure. Orange Bowl Next!" Jones captioned his tweet which included a graphic announcing his decision.
Jones had quite a redemption over his final couple years in Tallahassee. He came into his own in 2022 and took his play to an even higher level as a starting nickel cornerback this season.
This season, Jones had 25 tackles, five tackles for loss, three interceptions, one sack, three pass breakups and one forced fumble, earning an All-ACC honorable mention. Jones' 90.3 Pro Football Focus grade this season ranked 20th nationally among all defenders and was tied for the fourth-best grade among all FBS cornerbacks.
Jones is the first but quite possibly not the last Seminole to opt into playing the Orange Bowl. There are quite a few other seniors like defensive tackle Braden Fiske, cornerback Renardo Green and linebackers Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune, who could elect to play one final game for the Seminoles in an effort to boost their draft stock and try to finish off FSU's perfect season.
