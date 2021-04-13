FSU center Balsa Koprivica becomes 4th Seminole to declare for NBA Draft
One year ago, Florida State was the only college basketball program in the country to produce two lottery picks in the NBA Draft.
This year, the Seminoles might have the most underclassmen throwing their names into the mix.
Sophomore center Balsa Koprivica, who enjoyed a breakout season in 2020-21, announced Tuesday that he is declaring for this summer's NBA Draft. He becomes the fourth Seminole to make that decision, joining forward RaiQuan Gray and guards Scottie Barnes and Sardaar Calhoun.
Thank you FSU... 5out pic.twitter.com/RfzcixVF2P— Balsa (@balsa_koprivica) April 13, 2021
Koprivica ranked fourth on the team this season with 9.1 points per game and was second in rebounding at 5.6.
The 7-foot-1 center led the Seminoles with 33 blocked shots in 24 games.
Underclassmen have until July 19 to take their names out of the draft, which is slated for July 29, although it is not clear whether Koprivica is leaving that door open as an option.
