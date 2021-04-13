One year ago, Florida State was the only college basketball program in the country to produce two lottery picks in the NBA Draft.

This year, the Seminoles might have the most underclassmen throwing their names into the mix.

Sophomore center Balsa Koprivica, who enjoyed a breakout season in 2020-21, announced Tuesday that he is declaring for this summer's NBA Draft. He becomes the fourth Seminole to make that decision, joining forward RaiQuan Gray and guards Scottie Barnes and Sardaar Calhoun.

