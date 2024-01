FSU NIL collective The Battle's End announced an extension of its relationship with starting center Maurice Smith into the 2024 season on Monday.

Another veteran Florida State offensive lineman is running it back for the 2024 season.

Smith started 12 games this season for FSU at center, earning an All-ACC honorable mention recognition. Over the last five seasons, the Miami Central High product has started 41 games at center for FSU and appeared in 45 games.

Smith is the second FSU offensive linemen to announce his return on New Year's Day and the third overall Seminole to announce Monday, joining Darius Washington and defensive end Patrick Payton.

Overall, The Battle's End has announced relationships with six total Seminoles so far for the 2024 season, including Shyheim Brown, Lawrance Toafili and Destyn Hill along with the aforementioned players.

Follow The Osceola on Facebook

Follow The Osceola on Twitter

Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple