Florida State's only true center has entered the transfer portal.

Naheem McLeod averaged 3.8 points and 2.7 rebounds in his second season at FSU after transferring from Chipola (Fla.) Collegel. But he often struggled in the Seminoles' half-court defense, which requires switching 1 through 5 as offenses use screens to gain an advantage. McLeod had limited range and wasn't an effective rebounder, although he led the team with 33 blocks.

FSU has seen Caleb Mills, Matthew Cleveland and McLeod enter the transfer portal this offseason. Mills landed at Memphis.

The Seminoles have landed a pair of transfers in Josh Nickelberry of La Salle and Jamir Watkins of VCU. Baba Miller also announced he was returning for his sophomore season.