FSU claims fifth straight ACC soccer title

Florida State rallied twice on Sunday before claiming the ACC title in North Caolina's backyard.

Taylor Suarez and Wrianna Hudson scored goals, while Taylor Huff added a penalty-kick goal in FSU's 3-2 victory over the Tar Heels on Sunday afternoon.

FSU has won five straight ACC Tournament titles. The program has also claimed 10 of the last 12 championships.

Huff's penalty kick came in the 63rd minute to tie it. Four minutes later, Jordynn Dudley had her back to the goal and found Hudson, who struck the ball with her left foot and found the net.

Addie Todd had four saves for FSU.

