If the Florida State football team takes on Clemson this season, it won't be today.

The Seminoles and Tigers announced today, along with the ACC, that the game scheduled to be played at noon on ABC has been postponed due to health concerns. The teams could try to play again in December depending on Clemson's postseason schedule.

According to the ACC: "The postponement follows this morning’s game conference call at which time both teams’ medical personnel were unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game. Both teams continue to adhere to the minimum outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com."

