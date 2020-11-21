FSU-Clemson game postponed due to health concerns
If the Florida State football team takes on Clemson this season, it won't be today.
The Seminoles and Tigers announced today, along with the ACC, that the game scheduled to be played at noon on ABC has been postponed due to health concerns. The teams could try to play again in December depending on Clemson's postseason schedule.
According to the ACC: "The postponement follows this morning’s game conference call at which time both teams’ medical personnel were unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game. Both teams continue to adhere to the minimum outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com."
Here is the statment from FSU coach Mike Norvell:
“Our first priority is the health of our student-athletes, and I appreciate the protocols that have been put in place by FSU and the ACC to ensure everyone’s health while allowing us to play this season. It’s unfortunate that we will not have the opportunity to compete today, but we hope to be able to play Clemson in December. I am thankful for the support and coordination between our administration, Clemson and the ACC office. Our team will now turn our focus to hosting Virginia next week.”
