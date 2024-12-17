FSU closes out non-conference schedule with resounding win over Winthrop

The Florida State men's basketball team didn't play the toughest non-conference schedule this season.

But the Seminoles undeniably took care of business each time they were expected to against non-ACC opponents to start the season out on the right foot.

FSU (9-3, 0-1 in ACC) closed out its non-conference slate this season Tuesday night with an 82-64 win over Winthrop (9-4) at the Tucker Civic Center.

The Seminoles finish with a 9-2 non-conference record. The only two losses came at home to a Florida team currently ranked in the top 10 and at LSU.

The win over the Winthrop was decided well before the final buzzer rang. The Eagles played the Seminoles tight for the opening 10 minutes -- trailing by one point -- before FSU went on a 29-12 run to take a commanding 45-27 halftime lead.

The usual suspects led the charge for FSU's win. Starting center Malique Ewin had another incredibly impactful game in what has been a recent run of success. He finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds. It was his second double-double of the season, his eighth straight game with 10+ points and the fourth time in the last six games he's scored 17+ points.

Jamir Watkins added 23 points and was 8 of 8 from the free-throw line, Taylor Bol Bowen scored 13 points -- along with 12 rebounds for his first career double-double -- and Chandler Jackson had 14 points. FSU's depleted bench, with Bostyn Holt still sidelined for Tuesday's game, managed just seven points, all of which were scored by Justin Thomas.

However, that didn't remotely hurt the Seminoles' stride on a day where their leaders did exactly that on the court.