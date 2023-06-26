FSU sports information

Florida State women’s basketball coach Brooke Wyckoff begins serving a one-year term as one of 12 voting members of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Oversight Committee, effective immediately and ending in June 2024.

Her latest duties in enhancing and continuing the growth of women’s basketball will come while balancing her head-coaching responsibilities, where she seeks to lead the Seminoles to their 11th consecutive NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament appearance.

“It is an honor to be part of a group of leaders who are committed to helping our game thrive. I look forward to serving as a voice for my coaching peers,” Wyckoff said as she begins her third season as head coach of FSU. “This is an exciting and pivotal moment in college sports and women’s basketball is well positioned to accelerate and reach unprecedented heights. I am excited to join the committee in their work.”

Members of the Women’s Basketball Oversight Committee ensure that appropriate oversight of women’s basketball is maintained, will enhance the development and public perception of the sport and make recommendations related to regular-season and postseason women’s basketball. Wyckoff will represent the ACC and joins a group of fellow coaches as well as administrators on the latest committee.

Wyckoff begins her role on the committee while looking to lead FSU’s 12-player roster to new heights in the 2023-24 season. Her start on the Women’s Basketball Oversight Committee comes at an exciting time, as NCAA Division I Women’s College Basketball is coming off a record-setting year in viewership where the championship game reached nearly 10 million viewers on ESPN/ABC.

The 2023 WNBA Draft was also the league’s most-watched in 19 years. The strong uptick in both viewership and youth participation in girls basketball has resulted in the NBA tripling its investment in the continued growth of the sport, starting at the youngest levels.

As part of the guidelines of the group, the committee will prioritize enhancement of the student-athlete educational experience (academically and athletically), and in doing so, promote student-athletes’ personal growth and leadership development.

Wyckoff became FSU’s official head coach on March 29, 2022, taking over for the legendary Sue Semrau. She filled in as Interim Head Coach in the 2020-21 season in what was her first experience at the helm, taking a team that was predicted to finish eighth in the ACC and guiding the Seminoles to the No. 4 seed in the ACC Tournament. Last year, FSU was pegged ninth in the league’s predicted order of finish and tied for fourth in the regular season.