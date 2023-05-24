Leonard Hamilton knows some people might think his idea is ridiculous. But with parity as high as it has ever been in the extensive history of college basketball, the Florida State men’s basketball head coach thinks it is time to once again consider NCAA Tournament expansion. And in Hamilton’s opinion, the NCAA Tournament should be doubled from 68 to either 128 or 136 teams to reflect the state of the sport. “The NCAA Tournament, it started out with 16, went to 24, then 32, then 48, then 64, then 68. Every time, it has gotten bigger and better, more exciting,” Hamilton said during ACC Meetings last week in Amelia Island. “I believe the NCAA tournament is the greatest sporting event in the world. It captivates everybody's imagination for about three weeks. “It’s time, in my opinion, to at least give it conversation, look at the questions and answers of what it has done for basketball and what it possibly could do in the future. I might be a little ridiculous when I make this comment, but I think you could double it.” Hamilton has heard from others about expanding the tournament to 96 teams with 32 first-round byes and the bottom 64 teams playing their way into the field of 64. However, he’s adamant that doubling the size of the field is the right move, citing FAU and San Diego State each making the Final Four last season as proof of how far parity has come in the college basketball space. In terms of time frame, doubling the size of the NCAA Tournament would not be a significant change. The tournament already has the First Four games in Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday and Wednesday before beginning in full on Thursday. Doubling the field would only add one round of game which could be played that Tuesday and Wednesday, making the first week of the tourney a three-game week in order to advance to the Sweet 16.



What would be a tougher challenge would be the logistics of adding another round of games. Would the NCAA set up home-site games for that first round before teams quickly traveled to regional sites for that weekend’s second and third-round games? Would the regional schedule be expanded to carry through the entire week with three sets of games played there? Hamilton didn’t share his preference there, but did quip, “We can put someone on the moon, I’m sure we can figure that out.” Also of note, Hamilton said this should apply to both the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments. Hamilton knew he might be offending some people with this idea and that feedback quickly came on the Internet. However long the road to tournament expansion is, it’s clear there is some opposition. "I love what Leonard Hamilton has done in his college career but I totally disagree in doubling the field in ⁦@MarchMadnessMBB⁩ from 68 to 136 teams. The ⁦@NCAA⁩ tourney should not be for MEDIOCRITY!” ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale shared on his Twitter account in the wake of Hamilton sharing his belief.

ACC working on a variety of fixes to try to shift the basketball narrative

Between the talks of a new revenue-sharing model, the long-term future of the conference and how it can keep up financially, basketball was far from the No. 1 topic at last week’s ACC Meetings. Behind closed doors, however, all 15 men’s basketball coaches from across the ACC converged to try and fix what has emerged as an issue over the last few years: postseason reputation. After the ACC had at least six teams in each NCAA Tournament from 2014 through 2021 – and seven or more in five of the seven tournaments of that span – the conference has had just five teams make the field of 68 each of the last two years. From preseason No. 1 North Carolina failing to make the NCAA Tournament this past year and FSU’s fall-off after one of the best runs in program history, there are some reasons behind this recent dip. If you ask the ACC coaches, though, there’s also quite a bit of belief that narrative comes into it and that early-season struggles have diminished what talking heads think of the ACC as a basketball conference. “No. 1, we’ve got to win, but the narrative, the conversation that is going on on a national basis is competitive. Just like teams compete, conferences compete, media people compete promoting whatever they believe in. If you go back and do a statistical analysis and look at what has happened the last 10 years in the Elite Eight and the Final Four, the ACC is always well-represented. But all year long, it’s that down and down, we’re not as competitive…” Hamilton said. “I don’t think enough respect has been given to the fact that the pillars of our league have allowed the Miamis and Florida States, the Clemsons to be pulled up to the point where it’s more competitive in our league now than it has ever been. That should be celebrated by more people and embraced, but it’s almost like now as the other teams benefit from the top teams pulling them up, that becomes a detriment and the league is not as strong.