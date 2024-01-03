Add another recognition to Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell's impressive 2023 season.

The FSU head coach was named a finalist for the George Munger Coach of the Year Award Wednesday. Here's the press release from FSU:

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, who last week was named the 2023 Dodd Trophy recipient, is one of five finalists for the George Munger Coach of the Year Award presented by the Maxwell Football Club, it was announced Wednesday.

After leading the Seminoles to a 13-1 record with an appearance in the Capital One Orange Bowl, Norvell has also been voted this year’s ACC Coach of the Year, the AFCA Region 1 Coach of the Year, one of eight finalists for the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year and one of 12 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award.

Now in his fourth season at Florida State, Norvell led the 2023 Seminoles to the seventh undefeated regular season in program history, an ACC Championship Game win over No. 14 Louisville, a No. 4 ranking in the Associated Press poll and a selection to the Orange Bowl to face No. 6 Georgia. Norvell became the first FSU coach to win ACC Coach of the Year since Bobby Bowden in 1997.

Norvell produced the third 13-win season in Florida State history, joining the 2013 national championship team and the 2014 College Football Playoff semifinalists. Norvell is the sixth different ACC coach to lead his team to an undefeated record in conference play since 2000.

The Seminoles have eight wins this season over bowl-eligible Power 5 conference teams, the most in the country, and also are tied for the national lead with four wins in games it trailed by at least 10 points. FSU was the only team that produced a stretch in which it outscored its opponent by at least 17 points in every regular-season game in 2023, and its eight games with a plus-24 scoring run ranked second.

Norvell’s team placed a program-record 25 selections on the All-ACC teams, including at least one at every position, led by Player of the Year quarterback Jordan Travis. FSU’s eight first-team selections were the most in the conference, and Florida State also topped the ACC in second-team and third-team honorees.

The Seminoles lead the nation in opponent completion percentage, pass breakups and passes defended while ranking second in fewest interceptions thrown and third in net punting. FSU also ranks sixth in passing efficiency defense, sacks and third-down defense and is seventh in average kickoff return.

Florida State boasts the ACC’s top scoring offense while also leading the conference in yards per completion, sacks per game, kickoff return average, fewest interceptions thrown and fewest total turnovers.

This year’s George Munger Coach of the Year recipient will be announced January 10.

