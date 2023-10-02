The bye week provided a chance for the Florida State football team to "reload" in head coach Mike Norvell's words.

It also provided a chance for some healing and could pay immediate dividends this week as Norvell shared during his press conference Monday that FSU could be much healthier coming out of the bye week.

"We think we're going to have a chance to get a couple guys back here this week," Norvell said.

In the secondary, redshirt senior safety Akeem Dent has missed the last two games since suffering an apparent leg injury vs. Southern Miss. Norvell seemed the most optimistic that Dent would be back in some capacity Saturday against Virginia Tech (3:30 p.m. on ABC).

"I know Akeem Dent did more (Sunday) night (at practice). I feel very confident where that could go as the week progresses. Obviously we've got to see how that plays out," Norvell said.

FSU could also be getting Robert Scott, who started the season as the starting left tackle for the Seminoles, back this week. Scott played against LSU but has missed the last three games due to injury, slightly depleted FSU's offensive line depth.

"Rob Scott, I think, is getting close," Norvell said. "We'll see ultimately what that's going to be this week. I feel more confident than what I have the last few weeks what that is looking like coming back."

Additionally, wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas could be in line to make his season debut Saturday. He missed the first four games of the season due to a preseason injury, but was added to the depth chart as a co-starter at slot receiver this week alongside Destyn Hill and Winston Wright Jr., even if Norvell has a few questions as to how big a workload Douglas could be ready for immediately.

Fellow wide receiver Kentron Poitier, who has also not yet made his season debut, could also be in line for his first action of the season against Virginia Tech.

"Ja'Khi, he practiced last night...We're definitely excited about getting him as he's getting back. Kentron is one that we've missed, too. He's been out for the better part of this season so far," Norvell said. "Having two guys that were pushing to be starters and Ja'Khi started a lot of games here, Kentron has made a lot of great plays here. We've been down a few guys; now others have stepped up and I think played at a good level there. But, man, I'm excited to see those guys get out on the field, and I think they're going to continue to build to our depth and to the play-making ability that we have, and definitely excited for what they're going to bring."

Finally, Norvell mentioned the rumored illness that he admitted has been affecting the team for the last few weeks before the bye week. He mentioned Deuce Spann as someone who didn't travel to Clemson because of the illness, but shared that he believes that bug is finally no longer affecting the Seminoles entering this week.

"The last few game weeks, we've dealt with some sicknesses going around, just really as much around the community," Norvell said. "So we had a couple guys that have missed games just due to that, but I think everybody is in a good spot as we head into this game week."