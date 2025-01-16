FSU coaches back on the road, more offers extended to 2026 prospects

Florida State coaches are back on the road after the NCAA Dead Period ended on Thursday morning. Mike Norvell's staff continues to offer prospects from across the country from the classes of 2026 and 2027. Here is a look at some of the latest prospects to get an FSU offer:

2026 prospects

Collier was offered by Florida State on Wednesday night. The three-star prospect is rated as the 37th-best wide receiver in the class of 2026. His list of offers also includes Penn State, Miami, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Maryland. Please click on the link below to view Collier's HUDL highlights. Wydeek collier - Hudl

Outlaw was offered by FSU on Thursday. He has been committed to Tennessee since this past November. He is ranked by Rivals as the 20th-best ILB prospect in the country for 2026. His list offers also includes Georgia Tech, Duke, Arkansas, Michigan, Ole Miss, Missouri, Oregon and South Carolina among others. Please click on the link below to view Outlaw's HUDL highlights. Braylon Outlaw - Hudl

Jackson was offered by FSU earlier in the week. He is a three-star prospect who is ranked by Rivals as the 54th-best safety prospect in the country for the class of 2026. His offer list includes Auburn, Michigan, Florida, Georgia, UCF, Ole Miss and Kentucky among others. Please click on the link below to view Jackson's HUDL highlights. Lasiah Jackson - Hudl

2027 offers