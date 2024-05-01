Marcus Outzen, a Florida State quarterback from 1996-2000 who helped guide the program past Florida and into the Fiesta Bowl to play for the 1998 national championship, passed away on Tuesday night. His son, Colton, announced Marcus’ passing on Twitter.

Outzen, 46, was diagnosed with HLH (Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis), a rare disease that “occurs when histiocytes and lymphocytes become overactive and attack the body rather than just microorganisms.”

"Marcus Outzen was doing better over the last week or so and unfortunately everything turned for the worse and Marcus passed away last night," Bobby Rhodes, an FSU linebacker from 1995-99, posted on Facebook. "Please give your thoughts and prayers to his family. It breaks my heart."

Outzen gained fame for his his speed and his red air earned him the nickname “Rooster” as he stepped in at some of the most challenging moments in Florida State’s 1998 season. FSU was shorthanded at quarterback following season-ending injuries to Dan Kendra (in the spring game) and Chris Weinke (Nov. 7 against Virginia).

In his third year on campus, Outzen was asked to play far ahead of schedule at a time when coach Bobby Bowden preferred to start juniors or redshirt juniors.

“He was a confident guy, he was a fun guy, he was a happy guy,” said Mark Richt, who was the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator in the late 1990s. “He always had a good attitude, good spirit. He was a great competitor and a lot of fun to coach.”

Outzen stepped in late against Virginia, completing 5 of 6 passes for 67 yards and an interception as FSU rolled 45-14.

He made his first start a week later at Wake Forest, recording a 1-yard touchdown run and finishing 11 of 19 for 164 yards. But then came a showdown with Florida at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Outzen completed 13 of 22 passes for 167 yards and tossed a 32-yard touchdown pass to Peter Warrick in the third quarter as FSU grabbed a 13-12 lead. While his numbers were far from a thing of beauty, the Rooster was on the run all day as he evaded the Gators’ rush. In the fourth quarter, Warrick threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Ron Dugans as the Seminoles took the 23-12 win and a spot in the Fiesta Bowl with a national championship on the line.

“I was a backup quarterback at Miami behind Jim Kelly,” Richt said. “My whole career, I’m backing up Jim. I was into my fifth season and then Jim got hurt. It’s so hard to stay in a state of readiness when you’re one play away from starting but you’re also maybe never going to start. …

“You're always trying to stay as ready as you can. But until you sit in that chair, until you feel the weight of the responsibility of that job you can't hardly prepare for that. But he was ready and he got us to the championship game.”

Outzen and FSU’s passing game struggled against Tennessee. He completed just 9 of 22 passes for 145 yards, with Dugans hauling in six receptions for 135 yards. Outzen also had a 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter against the Volunteers, but Tennessee held on for a 23-16 win.

His son, Colton, is a quarterback, receiver, defensive back who will graduate in the class of 2028. No service has yet to be announced by the family.

"Marcus Outzen was loyal, kind, and I loved and respected him tremendously—he will be missed," said center/long snapper Clay Ingram, who was on the 1996-99 teams.

