FSU coaches hit the road, visiting top recruits and transfer prospects

Less than 24 hours after the Florida State football team's 2021 season ended in Gainesville, Mike Norvell and his assistant coaches were on the road, crisscrossing the state and country in pursuit of future Seminoles.

Norvell made his way out to Las Vegas to visit with Rivals100 RB Jovantae Barnes on Monday, and the Seminoles are visiting with 5-star WR Kevin Coleman and others today. The 'Noles also are making a push with some big-time transfer prospects as well.

Get all the latest updates on where FSU's coaches are traveling and what we're hearing from those visits right here on the Premium Recruiting Board.

This thread will be updated throughout the coming days, so keep checking back to make sure you don't miss the latest.

***UPDATES: FSU Coaches' On the Road***