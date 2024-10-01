PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DTDg0WjNUQlBQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNMODRaM1RCUFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

FSU coaches, players confident in progress Brock Glenn has made since 2023

Curt Weiler • TheOsceola
Senior Writer
@CurtMWeiler

On Tuesday, we officially got the news that the Florida State fan base has been waiting weeks to hear.

Transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei's hand injury will keep him sidelined for at least a couple of weeks.

Redshirt freshman Brock Glenn will be called upon to make his third career start this Saturday when the Seminoles (1-4, 1-3 ACC) host No. 15 Clemson (3-1, 2-0) at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Glenn and true freshman Luke Kromenhoek shared the majority of the reps at Tuesday's practice with Uiagalelei watching and offering input to the young signal-callers.

"I thought it was good. Obviously some things we are looking at, different schemes, different elements that we might face. It is about making sure our eyes are in the right place so we can play fast, so we can obviously execute quickly," FSU coach Mike Norvell said of Glenn's Tuesday practice. "I thought he made some good decisions. I thought he made some things that we get to go back and be able to correct on film. Same with Luke. Here was the first day of installation and the things that we are doing for this week's plan. All-in-all, solid day, and I thought those guys worked hard."

This first start of the season will come a week after Glenn made his first appearance of the season late in the Seminoles' 42-16 loss to SMU last Saturday. Entering with just under 13 minutes left, Glenn failed to complete any of his four pass attempts, but one of them was a drop on a great pass down the seam that hit his target right in the hands.

He's now 19 of 51 passing (34.5%) in his FSU career with no touchdown passes and two interceptions. However, it bears mentioning that his first two starts came against top-15 opponents, as will his third on Saturday.

"He’s still growing in his deal," FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins said of Glenn. "I thought last year he got dealt a raw deal. Sometimes, people underestimate confidence when you put a guy in almost an impossible situation with him missing most of the year last year and having to come in at a critical part of the season."

Norvell believes how Glenn has risen to that serious challenge of competition has added onto the level of respect his teammates have for him.

"He is built for it. I love his energy. His teammates respect that work and just the investment that he makes. He has a great bounce to him..." Norvell said Tuesday. "There is no question that Brock has earned his respect in his time here in Tallahassee. Guys really enjoy what he brings."

Glenn has also benefitted this offseason from a clean bill of health. While he missed a solid chunk of his redshirt season in 2023 due to injury, he's been an active participant in FSU's practices throughout the spring, preseason camp and the first five weeks of the season.

That has Norvell hopeful the quarterback can take the type of leap he hopes to see from his players as they transition from year one in the program into year two. Especially considering the steps he saw from Glenn in his first career start in the ACC Championship Game vs. Louisville to his second career start in the Orange Bowl vs. Georgia.

"One of the things that I appreciated, even in those two games, is that you saw a big step, for me in the things that he was asked to do. I saw a big step in improvement," Norvell said. "Some of the mistakes he made in the first game that he got corrected in the second game."

While it remains unclear how much Glenn will be able to transform FSU's passing game -- which has struggled with four passing touchdowns to six interceptions and a 52.2% completion percentage in five games this season -- Glenn's athleticism and mobility can potentially bring a different look.

Glenn had a 34-yard run in his first career game vs. Southern Miss last season, ran for his first career touchdown vs. North Alabama and has consistently shown off surprising speed when taking off out of the pocket in practice this offseason.

Maybe that can bring a boost to an FSU rushing attack that was supposed to be among the best nationally but instead ranks 131st nationally out of 134 FBS teams, averaging 2.36 yards per carry so far this season.

Or maybe just a change of scenery can switch up the vibes of FSU's offense, which ranks near the bottom nationally in just about every statistic and hasn't yet found its offensive identity.

There's confidence in Glenn from those within the program that even in a tough matchup this weekend they can compete with a top-15 Clemson inside Doak (FSU is a 14.5-point underdog).

"Just the confidence and the want-to," FSU safety Shyheim Brown said of what makes Glenn stand out. "As a young player, you're hungry. I tell all the young guys, 'That's what makes you special. Be hungry. Don't ever lose that hunger.' He's a hungry young quarterback coming in, trying to prove himself. He's getting his opportunity to shine so I feel like he'll take a big step and show up for us."

Takeaway Tuesday: Thoughts on Brock Glenn, loss to SMU, what's next

Observations from FSU's practice Tuesday

