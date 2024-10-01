On Tuesday, we officially got the news that the Florida State fan base has been waiting weeks to hear.

Transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei's hand injury will keep him sidelined for at least a couple of weeks.

Redshirt freshman Brock Glenn will be called upon to make his third career start this Saturday when the Seminoles (1-4, 1-3 ACC) host No. 15 Clemson (3-1, 2-0) at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Glenn and true freshman Luke Kromenhoek shared the majority of the reps at Tuesday's practice with Uiagalelei watching and offering input to the young signal-callers.

"I thought it was good. Obviously some things we are looking at, different schemes, different elements that we might face. It is about making sure our eyes are in the right place so we can play fast, so we can obviously execute quickly," FSU coach Mike Norvell said of Glenn's Tuesday practice. "I thought he made some good decisions. I thought he made some things that we get to go back and be able to correct on film. Same with Luke. Here was the first day of installation and the things that we are doing for this week's plan. All-in-all, solid day, and I thought those guys worked hard."

This first start of the season will come a week after Glenn made his first appearance of the season late in the Seminoles' 42-16 loss to SMU last Saturday. Entering with just under 13 minutes left, Glenn failed to complete any of his four pass attempts, but one of them was a drop on a great pass down the seam that hit his target right in the hands.

He's now 19 of 51 passing (34.5%) in his FSU career with no touchdown passes and two interceptions. However, it bears mentioning that his first two starts came against top-15 opponents, as will his third on Saturday.

"He’s still growing in his deal," FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins said of Glenn. "I thought last year he got dealt a raw deal. Sometimes, people underestimate confidence when you put a guy in almost an impossible situation with him missing most of the year last year and having to come in at a critical part of the season."

Norvell believes how Glenn has risen to that serious challenge of competition has added onto the level of respect his teammates have for him.

"He is built for it. I love his energy. His teammates respect that work and just the investment that he makes. He has a great bounce to him..." Norvell said Tuesday. "There is no question that Brock has earned his respect in his time here in Tallahassee. Guys really enjoy what he brings."