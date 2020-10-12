The scores were high everywhere. Alabama beat Ole Miss, 63-48. Texas A&M beat Florida, 41-38. North Carolina beat Virginia Tech, 56-45. And on and on and on.

But Adam Fuller isn't worried about what the rest of the country is doing -- how well or poorly the rest of the teams are defending. Florida State's first-year defensive coordinator is only concerned about what his defense is not doing following a 42-26 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday.

"Maybe this is the wrong answer, but I don't care," Fuller said Monday, when asked why defenses seem to be struggling across all of college football. "I've got a TV, too. I've got a phone. So, you see other teams. But I don't really connect that with anything that's happening with us.

"Our job is to stop people. Sometimes we've done it, but we haven't done it enough. And it falls on me, it falls on our staff and our players. I believe in our players. I believe in what we're doing. We just have to do it better more often."

